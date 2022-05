COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a loop ramp to the existing Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange. This will make it possible for all traffic on Grindstone seeking to go north on Highway 63 to make a right turn to do so. The project manager for this project, Zachery Osman, said these improvements are necessary for convenience and safety.

