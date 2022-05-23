Interstate 635 at stand still after semi rolls over

Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

