Kansas City, KS

Interstate 635 at stand still after semi rolls over

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Interstate 635 northbound has been temporarily closed after a...

Fatal crash closes part of I-635 near I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A fatal crash has closed part of northbound Interstate 635 between Kansas Avenue and Interstate 70 Thursday evening, police said. Authorities said a tractor-trailer and car were involved in a crash just before 5 p.m. No other details were released. The highway was still blocked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City, KS
Kansas City, KS
Police: Driver taken to hospital after driving through stop sign, struck by semi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash in an industrial park. According to the Kansas City Police Department, a sedan was driving west on NE 40th Street just before 6:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign. A truck on North Kimball Drive tried to stop, but could not, and struck the sedan, pushing it onto the grass.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Multiple shots fired early Wednesday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of South East Indiana Ave. Topeka Police were called to the scene when the initial call came in around 2:11 am, Wednesday morning. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
TOPEKA, KS
Man hit, killed by driver fleeing Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hit and killed Wednesday by a driver fleeing Kansas City police, authorities said. It happened near Interstate 435 and Truman Road. Kansas City police said officers tried to stop a driver near Independence and Topping avenues because the vehicle had been reported stolen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City 2022 Homicide #64: Gunfire Victim Found Dead Near Roadside

Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, Kansas man seriously injured in single-vehicle Platte County accident

PLATTE COUNTY – A Kansas City, Kansas man is receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained in a crash in Platte County this afternoon. A vehicle driven by Letroy D. Washington, 23, was traveling westbound on MO-152. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Washington failed to negotiate the curve to travel onto northbound I-435, which caused the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and overturn.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

