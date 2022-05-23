Interstate 635 at stand still after semi rolls over

KANSAS (KSNT) – One car rolled several times, another caught fire and several drivers were sent to the hospital Wednesday after multiple crashes on wet roads. A 20-year-old Topeka driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his 2011 Toyota Prius on I-70 Wednesday, rolling multiple times. The driver was eastbound near mile marker 183 […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A fatal crash has closed part of northbound Interstate 635 between Kansas Avenue and Interstate 70 Thursday evening, police said. Authorities said a tractor-trailer and car were involved in a crash just before 5 p.m. No other details were released. The highway was still blocked...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash in an industrial park. According to the Kansas City Police Department, a sedan was driving west on NE 40th Street just before 6:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign. A truck on North Kimball Drive tried to stop, but could not, and struck the sedan, pushing it onto the grass.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News has been investigating claims of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and retaliation within the ranks of the Kansas Highway Patrol for two years. There are so many layers to this case. Six women are suing KHP claiming harassment and intimidation. A second lawsuit...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of South East Indiana Ave. Topeka Police were called to the scene when the initial call came in around 2:11 am, Wednesday morning. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hit and killed Wednesday by a driver fleeing Kansas City police, authorities said. It happened near Interstate 435 and Truman Road. Kansas City police said officers tried to stop a driver near Independence and Topping avenues because the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
Everything about this story is tragic and terrifying . . . Moreover, it provides a bit of context about why Johnson County "Golden Ghetto" neighbors are hesitant to welcome more apartment dwellers. Here's part of the story . . . Documents say the first act that took place was the...
GARDNER, Ks. (KCTV) - A group of truckers thought they were safe to stay the night in a Walmart parking lot. But when Gina Eager and others woke up to roll out they found an unwelcome surprise. “When we went to go pick up our load we found out we...
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Surveillance video captured the dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy drowning in a pool at a Lawrence apartment complex. KMBC 9 was there as the boy and his mother were reunited with the neighbors credited with saving his life. Alexis Rigney held her son Xzavier tight...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced extra patrols Wednesday at North Kansas City School District schools in response to the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. The department provides a school resource deputy presence at schools already. But the department encouraged deputies not on a call...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area sheriff’s are back from a trip where they got a first hand look at the crisis at the southern border. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill and Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse were among five who Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) took to the border last Thursday, May 19th.
PLATTE COUNTY – A Kansas City, Kansas man is receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained in a crash in Platte County this afternoon. A vehicle driven by Letroy D. Washington, 23, was traveling westbound on MO-152. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Washington failed to negotiate the curve to travel onto northbound I-435, which caused the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and overturn.
