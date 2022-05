May 26 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been "cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," the team announced Thursday. The Pelicans' announcement paves the way for Williamson to go through off-season workouts unrestricted this summer as he prepares for the 2022-23 season. The All-Star forward missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last summer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO