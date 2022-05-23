Tigers rookie earns 1st win, tops Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Alex Faedo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2.

Faedo struck out two in his fourth appearance since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 4. Cabrera’s double in the first scored Robbie Grossman and was the 603rd of his career, tying Cal Ripken Jr. for 16th all-time.

Guardians righty Shane Bieber struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings. He gave up six hits and three runs, two of them earned, but remained winless since April 20.

