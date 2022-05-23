ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

LDHS and Laurens Rotary recognize Top Ten students

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top ten students for each grade level at Laurens District 55 High...

www.golaurens.com

Comments / 0

Related
golaurens.com

LDHS announces graduation ceremony procedures

Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) graduation will be held on Friday, May 27 in the main gymnasium at 7:00 PM. On the day of the ceremony, graduates need to arrive at school no later than 6:00 PM and report to their designated classrooms. Campus gates will open to the public at 5:00 PM. Doors will open to the main gymnasium at 6:00 PM. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-served.
LAURENS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Education
County
Laurens County, SC
City
Laurens, SC
Laurens County, SC
Education
golaurens.com

District 56 moving forward with modified school calendar in 2023-2024

District 56 parents will see their children start school on Aug. 1 in the 2023-24 school year, if a proposed new calendar receives one more positive vote by the district’s Board of Trustees. The modified year-round calendar - it is not year-around school because it provides 8 weeks out...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. bus rear-ended with 11 students on board

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a minor crash. According to the Greenville County Schools, the bus was rear-ended with 11 students on board. The incident happened on Piedmont Highway. This is all the information we have at this time.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

District tells Greenville County parents not to test school security

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a message went out to parents in Greenville County about concerns after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The message from the Greenville County School district warned against social media posts that are circulating that suggest parents should...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldhs#The Rotary Club#The Laurens County Museum
FOX Carolina

Greenville County dog sets Guinness World Record

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old. Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four-day Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival kicks off Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get your taste buds ready for fried catfish and catfish stew. The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is back with four days of entertainment. The festival will start Wednesday, May 25, and run through Saturday, May 28. Guest will be able to enjoy live music, wrestling,...
WARE SHOALS, SC
golaurens.com

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site hosting ranger-guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield

On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger-Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
ENOREE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A ceremonial burning: Flag retirement ceremony planned for Memorial Day

When an American flag has aged and grown tattered or torn, it can pose a dilemma for the owner of the flag, who may be unsure how to properly dispose of it. “Many people don’t know how to get rid of these flags,” said Doug Greenlaw, a local combat veteran, CEO of Greenlaw Investments, Chairman CEO, The Greenlaw Foundation and chairman of Community Journals Publishing Group. “An old, tattered and torn flag, you hate to throw it away, because that’s disrespectful. Throwing it in the trash? You don’t want to do that.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina plant expert digs up surprising family history

PENDLETON, S.C. — An expert gardener in the Upstate who has been planting seeds and digging into her family history has unearthed an amazing find. As a long-time horticulturalist at Clemson Extension, Barbara Smith comes from a long line of farmers and gardeners. In 1976, she and her husband...
PENDLETON, SC
golaurens.com

Sanders Middle School student charged after making online threat

The Laurens Police Department received information on Wednesday around 4:45pm about a perceived threat that was made on a social media chat chain between students of Sanders Middle School. LPD officers began to investigate this incident and within three hours of receiving the initial information, investigators identified all of the...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting

Highlighting things going on in our area including a weekend-long vigil to honor the 104 fallen service members from the area, the Palmetto Heroes Hike, and a benefit performance for Hendersonville Veterans Healing Farm. |. Highlighting things going on in our area including a fashion show at the Children's Museum...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Gary signs to play football at Newberry College

Waiting for that right spot to open up - just 8 days before graduation, a reporter reminded him - Jykorie Gary made the commitment Thursday at attend and play football for Newberry College, 20 miles down the road from Clinton. A quiet leader for the Red Devils, according to Football...
NEWBERRY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy