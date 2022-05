LCM (50m) 18-year old South African swimmer Matt Sates has continued his success in his first series of meets since announcing he was leaving the NCAA to turn pro. The Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Swim Series began on Wednesday, and so far, the swimming has been faster than at the previous stop in Monaco. That included Sates’ 4:11.58 in the 400 IM and 1:45.91 in the 200 free, both of which are new personal best times and just-missed the South African Records.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO