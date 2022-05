MyRye.com: For people that may not know, what is The Osborn & how long has it been in Rye?. Anderson: Let me begin by thanking MyRye.com for the opportunity to discuss The Osborn’s Envision initiative. The Osborn has a special relationship with the City of Rye going back over 100 years. In 1908, the first residents moved into The Osborn. Today, The Osborn is home to over 400 residents, many hailing from Rye and Westchester County. The Osborn community is vibrant with musicians, artists, engineers, lawyers, authors, physicians, educators — people with a passion for life and all its possibilities.

