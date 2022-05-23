ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Who Is Woman Found In Baltimore?

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

Police are trying to identify a woman who was found in Baltimore County Sunday, May 22.

The woman was found in Owings Mills in white and pink Under Armor sneakers with a hot pink shirt. She was a scar on left arm in the shape of an X. Her name could be Amira, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Comments / 36

lilly strong?
4d ago

🤔A found woman? Who wrote this story and why? It's ah-maze-zing. Is this woman dead? Found where in Owings Mills? And oh my goodness that hot pink shirt,and her name could be??One paragraph story? Very clear surveillance picture in Owings Mills. Swiss cheese story... too many holes

Reply(16)
16
Adrienne Lev
3d ago

I actually saw this young lady yesterday... walking along Owings Mills Blvd toward the 795 exit around 3:40 pm... I was just leaving home. I was like why is she walking this way it's no where to go. I did see a older model lincoln honking at her as well... older guy inside. not sure if the car has anything to do with her. but I hope she is ok

Reply(1)
11
