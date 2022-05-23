Who Is Woman Found In Baltimore?

Two teenagers were injured in a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. A 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital after being found near the 500 block of Willow Avenue, around 11:36 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, according to Baltimore Police. Once on the scene, officers...
Two arrests have been made in the slaying of Quenten Branch in Towson, reports CBS 13. Stephen Parker, 20, of Greenbelt, and Kaleb Jackson, 20, of Baltimore were charged with murder earlier this month after Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 9, says CBS 13.
Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 Baltimore police officers with credibility issues after losing a legal battle. However, a Baltimore police spokesperson says that the list was based on "mere allegations," Fox45 reports. Mosby was sued by the nonprofit group, Baltimore Action...
Police are pleading with the public for help find a missing Silver Spring man, authorities say. Adrian Patterson, 32, was last seen on the 2000 block of Featherwood Street, on Wednesday, May 25 around 10:25 p.m, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Patterson is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall...
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found an unresponsive 59-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the unit block of North Catherine Street around 12:29 a.m., Thursday, May 26, Baltimore Police say. The...
Three Baltimore shooters were sentenced to life in prison for incidents, some fatal, that took place across the city, authorities say. Joseph Clark and Raymond Roman pleaded guilty to first degree murder, while Franklin Randall was convicted of attempted murder by a jury, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.
A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say. Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall,...
A Washington, D.C. man robbed an Alexandria Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 25, but he didn't get far, police said. Jaquan Royal, 26, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo at 6300 Richmond Highway just before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police said on Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Royal walked up to a…
A man who heard gunfire on a Baltimore street and fled the area checked himself into a hospital after realizing he was the one who had been shot, authorities say. The 38-year-old man heard the shot while in the area of Wilkens Avenue and Monroe Street, Baltimore Police said. He...
Three Baltimore police officers have been declared justified in the February 2021 shooting death of an armed 25-year-old man, the city's State Attorney's Office announced.Video evidence and witness testimonies found Benjamin Tyson, 35, pointed a gun at officers and refused to comply with orders bef…
The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
The deaths of two parents found dead at an Ashburn home have been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities announced. John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, were found dead at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities in Loudoun County said. Though, investigators have not said who was the aggressor in the slayings.
Two people were dead and several trapped in rubble when a house exploded then caught fire Thursday, May 26 in Pottstown, CBS3 reports. At least two nearby homes were also damaged as a result of the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on North Washington Street near Butler Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.
Authorities say that the two bodies found at an Ashburn home were the result of a murder-suicide. Loudoun County deputies found the bodies of John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Though, investig…
A Baltimore man has died from injuries sustained during a Glen Burnie motorcycle crash earlier this month, authorities said. Jeremy Glen Yaruta, 36, wasn't wearing a helmet when he was severely injured in a crash that happened in the area of East Ordnance Road and Blades Lane around 8:40 p.m. on May 11, Anne Arundel County Police said.
A 15-year-old student brought a knife to a Woodbridge high school earlier this week and was stabbed during a fight in the bathroom, police said. Prince William County police said students were arguing just after the start of classes on Wednesday, May 25, in one of the bathrooms at Woodbridge Senior…
A Maryland was arrested Wednesday, May 25 for making multiple threats of mass violence towards a school just hours after 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in a Texas school massacre, authorities said.Earl Benjamin Washington Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, called a business in White P…
A 17-year-old boy who claims to have accidentally shot a classmate he feared was going to fight him will be charged as an adult, authorities say. Steven Alston said in reports he was fearful of his peer at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School, and accidentally pulled the trigger when the victim tried to disarm him around 1 p.m., Jan. 21, according to Montgomery County Police.
Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
