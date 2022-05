Scottie Scheffler will try to rebound from a brutal week at Southern Hills when he tees off Thursday at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The Masters champion and world No. 1 went six-over par in the first two rounds to miss the weekend at last week's PGA Championship. Now, he heads to Colonial Country Club to play another course designed by Perry Maxwell. PGA champion Justin Thomas also is scheduled to compete, as well as Colonial ace Jordan Spieth and world No. 4 Collin Morikawa, among many other stars. Scheffler is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Thomas and Spieth are hot on his heels at 12-1. Morikawa (15-1), PGA runner-up Will Zalatoris (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) also are expected to be among the other top contenders in the Charles Schwab 2022 field..

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO