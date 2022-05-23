House advances bipartisan bill to keep voter rolls updated

Pennsylvania is one of 30 member states plus Washington, D.C. that contributes data to ERIC to improve the quality of their voter rolls. Yong Kim / Philadelphia Inquirer

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill with unanimous bipartisan support that would purge deceased voters from the roll.

The bill will allow for the use of information provided by the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) to update rolls as current law did not allow for ERIC information to be used.

ERIC is a nonprofit organization that assists states in improving the accuracy of voter rolls as well as increasing access to voter registration. ERIC is managed by states that choose to join and was formed in 2012 with assistance from Pew Charitable Trusts. As of last fall, 31 states and the District of Columbia are members of ERIC.

House Bill 2507 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

