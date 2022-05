NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball and the players association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher through June 19. MLB and the union said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2, then on April 16 announced the date had been pushed back to May 30. They said Thursday that the 13-pitcher limit will be enforced starting June 20, allowing each team to have 14 pitchers until then.

