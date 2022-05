The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month. On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.

