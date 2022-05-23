Prosper’s Buescher makes three-wide pass to become All-Star

FORT WORTH — Prosper’s Chris Buescher raced his way into the $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling three-wide pass to win Stage 2 of the Open qualifying race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Buescher and 15 other Cup Series entrants were making their last efforts to join the 20 drivers who arrived in Denton County already knowing they were locked into the All-Star Race.

The Open was held over three stages, with each stage winner punching their ticket to the main event.

Buescher started Stage 2 in sixth place and quickly worked his way up to third in the No. 17 Ford of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. On the seventh lap of the 20-lap stage, Landon Cassill crashed to bring out the caution flag.

On the restart, Buescher trailed Corey LaJoie and Daniel Suarez. As Suarez worked on passing LaJoie, Buescher charged to the inside and passed both of them to take the lead.

Buescher pulled away and won the stage by 0.3 seconds.

“That was cool to be able to race our way in with our Fastenal Mustang,” Buescher said. “I see them start slipping up the hill, and I was like, man, we’ve got to commit, right?

“I think once we get into the All-Star, we're going to have a pretty wild show.”

Suarez went on to win Stage 3, joining Buescher and Stage 1 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the All-Star Race. Erik Jones, who finished the Open fifth in the No. 43 Chevrolet, was voted in by fans to be the 24th All-Star.

Tyler Reddick started Stage 3 in second place but crashed shortly thereafter, taking out Harrison Burton as well.

Buescher also was an All-Star in 2017, finishing 17th in the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The first 20 drivers who qualified for the race were race winners from 2021 and 2022, as well as full-time drivers who have a Cup championship or an All-Star victory.

The All-Star Race was set to start at about 7:20 p.m. Blake Shelton entertained the fans with a concert between races, then participated in driver introductions and gave the command to start engines.