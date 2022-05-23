Weather Service Issue Thunderstorm Alert
BOSTON – The National Weather Service issued an alert for strong thunderstorms until 10 p.m. At 837 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending...framinghamsource.com
BOSTON – The National Weather Service issued an alert for strong thunderstorms until 10 p.m. At 837 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0