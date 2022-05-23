ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Weather Service Issue Thunderstorm Alert

By editor
 4 days ago
BOSTON – The National Weather Service issued an alert for strong thunderstorms until 10 p.m. At 837 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending...

Carolyn Frances Clark, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Cahill, Catherine Cafferty and Christine Perocchi mourn the sudden loss of their dear sister Carolyn Frances Clark aged 69, of Framingham and formerly of Newton, who died on May 22, 2022. Born June 18, 1953 in Boston, she attended Newton South High School class of 1972...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Charles River Rotary Awards $2,500 To Natick Service Council

NATICK – The Charles River Rotary Club, serving Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley and the Metro West area had the Natick Service Council Executive Director join the clubs meeting on Thursday, May 26, to discuss the programs, services ,and the needs of the organization. Established in 1962, Natick Service Council...
NATICK, MA
MWRTA Launching New MicroTransit Pilot Service in Hudson in June

FRAMINGHAM – On Saturday, June 4, 2022 MWRTA will expand Catch Connect MicroTransit service to include Saturday service in Hudson. MWRTA will launch Catch Connect MicroTransit service in Hudson, providing the town with Saturday public transportation for the first time. This pilot service is supported by Representative Kate Hogan,...
HUDSON, MA
Wildcats Defeat Flyers 4-3

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High softball team lost to the Wildcats of Milton High 4-3 yesterday, May 25. Framingham is now 6-7 in the Conference and 9-11 overall. Framingham freshman Kayla Goodridge pitched 7 innings, giving up 3 hits and striking out 5 batters in a “gutsy performance on the mound,” said her coach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ashland Town Manager: These Violent Acts ‘Destroy the Fabric of Communities’

ASHLAND – Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert issued a statement following the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas yesterday. Nineteen children and two adults were killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas shooting is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.
ASHLAND, MA
Tree Fire Reported; Road Closed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A report of a tree on fire on Hemenway Road in Framingham, around 6:30 p.m. Report of a blown transformer as the likely cause of the tree fire at 43 Hemenway Road, per the scanner. Framingham Fire and Framingham Police on the scene. Eversource is being called,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#Thunderstorms
Ashland Superintendent: ‘Hold Your Loved Ones a Little Tighter Tonight’

ASHLAND – The Superintendent of Schools in Ashland sent an email to families after yet another mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “As you may have seen in the news, there was, yet again, another senseless school shooting on Tuesday. Reports state that 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas lost their lives. My heart is with the family of the teacher and each child lost, as well as the entire Uvalde community,” wrote Superintendent Jim Adams.
ASHLAND, MA
Graduate Hits Academic Home Run at MassBay

WELLESLEY HILLS – Stefan Ghelli will tell you his life journey hasn’t been an easy one, but he explains, “It’s how you tackle the obstacles in your way, and how you keep going when things are difficult, that puts you where you are meant to be in life.”
WELLESLEY, MA
Framingham United Soccer Club Cancels Memorial Day Tourney

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham United Soccer Club announced this morning, May 26, it is cancelling its Memorial Day tournament. “Unfortunately the Framingham United Soccer Club board of Directors had to make an extremely difficult decision,” wrote FUSC President Candace Donoghue to families today. “Faced with extremely low registration...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
