Weather Service Issue Thunderstorm Alert

ASHLAND – The Superintendent of Schools in Ashland sent an email to families after yet another mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “As you may have seen in the news, there was, yet again, another senseless school shooting on Tuesday. Reports state that 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas lost their lives. My heart is with the family of the teacher and each child lost, as well as the entire Uvalde community,” wrote Superintendent Jim Adams.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO