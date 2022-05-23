ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon man shot in park, investigation underway

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday, police say. Around 5 p.m., officers were sent to at Smith Ryerson Park, located at 550 Wood Street, with reports of a shooting. At the...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police identify victim in Kentwood homicide

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday night homicide in Byron Township. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Division Avenue, police say. A passing motorist heard a gunshot and reported the incident to police. Responding officers found a...
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police looking for suspects in Grand Rapids attempted robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar in Grand Rapids. Police say at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, multiple suspects entered the store on Leonard Street and tried to rob it. Shots were fired, but no injuries have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush | Thursday, May 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — KENTWOOD INCREASING GRADUATION SECURITY: After last week's shooting at a graduation ceremony in Kentwood, school officials are announcing extra security precautions for Thursday's ceremony. Those attending the East Kentwood High School ceremony should know there will be an increased police presence, a weapons scanning system...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Trinity Health Hospital#News 13onyourside Com
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Flint Journal

Michigan man allegedly broke into sleeping relative’s bedroom, fired shotgun through window

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly broke into a relative’s bedroom and fired a shotgun. Matthew Allen Helmer, 36, of Lake City, was arraigned in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on charges of home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and habitual offender.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Teens Charged In Shooting Outside Graduation Ceremony In West Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were arrested in Livonia on Friday and were in court on Monday, facing charges in a shooting outside of a graduation ceremony in Kent County that left two people injured. Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill | Credit: CNN On Monday, two 18-year-olds appeared via video in a Kent County courtroom, both facing felony charges related to the shooting Thursday at East Kentwood High School. The Sheriff’s Office now says they believe up to 8 people were involved, with 5 people firing shots in the high school’s parking lot, just 30 minutes after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy