West Palm Beach, FL

One dead after shooting outside the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

By Yasmine Julmisse
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A person is dead after a shooting at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Sunday...

www.wpbf.com

GUDLUCKWITTHAT!
3d ago

Sadddddd...there should be no guns in this world. People blame people, not guns, but if you don't have a gun, you can't make the choice to shoot someone. It's logical common sense.

