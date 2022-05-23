One dead after shooting outside the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has identified the man they say hit two women with his vehicle before officers fired shots at him. Jerry Sanders is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause said it all happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a domestic violence call made by woman. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers said they witnessed Sanders driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The Sanders and the woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.

