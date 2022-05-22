ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advanced metrics say Bengals offense expected to be among NFL's best

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHuUx_0fmvuoXN00

Analytics have taken on a bigger role in the game of football, both in the league and in media, giving fans another avenue to discuss their favorite teams.

One such latest feature in the world of analytics sees the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense in a very favorable position.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund took a look at which offenses could be among the best in terms of win-share projections.

In Frelund’s own words: “win share measures each player, position group and side of the ball’s ability to earn/prevent first downs, points and touchdowns.”

As it turned out, the Bengals’ offense came in third in Frelund’s projection rankings, behind only the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. So yes, even ahead of the offenses of teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2021, Burrow’s completion percentage over expected was +6.0 — the highest in the NFL, per NGS. He also led the league in completion percentage (64.3) and yards per attempt (9.7) when under pressure. Clearly, he wasn’t playing skittish. When he had a time to throw of 2.5-plus seconds, Burrow posted an NFL-best 111.6 passer rating. Computer Vision shows Burrow was the most efficient on off-platform throws (when his legs weren’t set before releasing the ball) with a 100.1 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Joe Mixon piled up the second-most yards after contact (1,054, per NGS). Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase led the league in deep touchdown receptions (seven of 20-plus air yards), and second-year stud Tee Higgins boasted an NFL-best +9.8 catch rate over expected.

A lot of love from the brilliant analytical mind of Frelund and another notch towards the media truly believing in the potential of this unit.

