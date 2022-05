SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Just in case you’ve had time to dig through your drawers to find a ticket you bought way back in November, here are the winning numbers: 8-32-55-64 and 66. The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize. Many people wondering why the ticket hasn’t been turned...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO