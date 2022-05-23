ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley to see mild temperatures for new workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the workweek ahead for Hudson Valley will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.

MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Much cooler. High 70-75

MON NIGHT: Chance of a shower. Low 50-55.

TUESDAY; Early clouds then more sun. High 65-70

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. High near 70

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a shower. High 70-75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers likely. High near 75.

