BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44-year-old man accused of killing his five-year-old foster child on the Spirit Lake Reservation in 2020 is requesting to withdraw his guilty plea. Prosecutors say Erich Longie Jr.’s foster child, Raven Thompson, was found dead in the basement of a home Longie shared with his wife, 47-year-old Tammy Longie in May 2020. At the same time, another foster child in the home was found with injuries and treated at a hospital for more than a month. Erich and Tammy Longie were arrested, and eight children were removed from the home.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO