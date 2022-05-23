ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

State police investigate report of shots fired at vehicle on Route 28

By Paul Guggenheimer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday at a vehicle traveling on Route 28. In a release, troopers said they responded to an incident in the northbound lanes near Exit 10 (Gamma Drive) in...

triblive.com

WGAL

Person charged in shooting at Newberry Township, York County, Walmart

A person was shot and wounded Sunday at the Walmart in Newberry Township, York County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. "We just walked in like 10 minutes before, so we were still in the front of the store and we just heard a bunch of commotion and I thought someone was fighting," said a witness. "I just looked around and everybody was like, 'Run, somebody has got a gun.'"
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man pleads guilty in multi-county meth ring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court. Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of […]
DUBOIS, PA
YourErie

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found in Lake Erie after Search Dies

The missing three-year-old Erie boy who was found in Lake Erie following a search Saturday has died, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were called to Northview Dr. in Harborcreek Township just after 5 p.m. to assist Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Coast Guard and other volunteers in finding the child.
ERIE, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Emergency Workers Respond To Freak Accident On Bristol Pike

Two people were transported to local hospitals, after an unusual accident on the 900 block of Bristol Pike. It was just after 11:00 AM when a male driving a vehicle south was behaving erratically. The woman in front pulled over to let him pass and she noticed he was driving with his doors open. “I called 911 and I thought he was having a medical emergency, so I followed him,”she said.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

‘Please stop’: Mother stabs woman in front of three children, police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested the woman who they say stabbed a woman in front of her three children in the parking lot of the Save A Lot in Wilkes-Barre and left the children unattended as she stole the victim’s car. Police have charged 33-year-old Natasha Watson with multiple counts of aggravated […]
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Child Youth Services facing big shortage of caseworkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job. KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads. CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect. "The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
UVALDE, TX

