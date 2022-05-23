ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mark Cuban whines about Warriors forward Draymond Green's antics after Mavs' bench fined $100K

By Grant Marek
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
my mind
3d ago

Dray's antics getting under their skin. Mission accomplished. 😜🤪Unlike the Mavs whose antics of having a player with a white T-shirt standing on the sideline. Mavs down 3-0. $100,000 fine. What a bust! 😜

NBA
NBA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

