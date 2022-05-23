Mark Cuban whines about Warriors forward Draymond Green's antics after Mavs' bench fined $100K
As one does when their bench gets fined...www.sfgate.com
As one does when their bench gets fined...www.sfgate.com
Dray's antics getting under their skin. Mission accomplished. 😜🤪Unlike the Mavs whose antics of having a player with a white T-shirt standing on the sideline. Mavs down 3-0. $100,000 fine. What a bust! 😜
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 4