ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hawaii baseball completes series sweep at UC San Diego

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqzu8_0fmvsNyI00

The University of Hawaii baseball team blanked UC San Diego 4-0 on Sunday night to complete a series sweep over the Tritons.

Hawaii moves to 27-21 overall for the 2022 season and 18-9 in Big West Conference play, while UCSD drops to 23-30 and 12-15 in Big West games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After totaling 15 hits on both Friday and Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors mustered three hits as a team on Sunday but made them count. Aaron Ujimori broke a scoreless tie after driving in Kyson Donahue on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Donahue then doubled the lead on a solo home run in the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Stone Miyao doubled the lead again with a two-RBI double.

Andy Archer got the start on the mound for the ‘Bows and tossed four shutout innings. Connor Harrison and Dalton Renne split the pitching from there, with Harrison going 2.2 innings and Renne recording the final seven outs. Harrison earned the victory after entering the game during a tie and maintaining UH’s lead, while Renne earned the save after entering in a 1-0 ballgame.

Noah Conlon took the loss for UC San Diego after surrendering the go-ahead runs in the sixth.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain on the road to face California Baptist on Monday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. HST.

With the win, the Rainbow Warriors clinched their first full winning season since 2018 despite a nonconference record of 9-12 before Monday’s game against the Lancers.

Comments / 0

Related
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Year of the Volleyball

According to HONOLULU, Hawai‘i has the strongest high school volleyball program in the country, the highest percentage of All-American selectees at national tournaments and the highest percentage of Olympic players (every U.S. Olympic volleyball team thus far has featured at least one player from Hawai‘i). “1977 is the ‘Year of the Volleyball’ in Hawaii with the state hosting the three most important championships,” HONOLULU writes: the National Volleyball Championships, the U.S. Volleyball Association Nationals and the Pacific Rim Championships, the latter two in Hilo.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan continues stellar rookie season at WSL’s sixth CT stop in Indonesia

The Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land, Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT) and the first competition following the Mid-season Cut, returns to the famed left-hander after almost two decades for the men’s competition and will mark the first women’s competition at G-Land.  First call for the events will be made just after noon […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation

A new ranking released by Apartment Guide scoured the U.S. for the best sushi restaurants -- based on quality, density, and authenticity -- and Honolulu came out on top. Honolulu ranked #4 out of 100 major cities, beat out only by Orlando (#3), Miami (#2), and San Francisco (#1). According...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#College Baseball#The University Of Hawaii#Uc San Diego 4 0#Ucsd#The Rainbow Warriors#California Baptist#Lancer
KHON2

Vaihiti looking coming out of the barrel at Ala Moana Bowls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. It’s another awesome picture from that insane south swell a few weeks back. That’s Vaihiti Mahana looking casual coming out of the barrel at Ala Moana Bowls. Darin Miyashiro is always in the right spot for the best shots.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Learning more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stroke is the third-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Hawaii, according to the American Heart Association. May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Huidy Shu, Hawaii Pacific Health chief of neurology, discusses what happens to the brain when someone suffers from a stroke and what to look out for.
KHON2

Top 10 private schools in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — NICHE has released its annual ranking of the best private schools statewide. According to the website, some of the best private schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Kailua and Mililani. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s COVID surge to peak in June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID numbers are continuing to climb and expected to peak sometime next month, a new forecast predicts. In its latest report, the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Group said there would be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations weren’t expected to be as high as prior waves.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Fire goddess-inspired building wins award for UH Hilo College of Pharmacy

Hale Kīhoʻihoʻi, the new home of the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, earned recognition at the 25th annual Kukulu Hale Awards, which recognizes excellence in Hawaiʻi’s commercial real estate industry. The 45,000-square foot, two-story structure...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at Fig & Ginger Honolulu. Mikey Monis checked out their grand opening and tasted some of their delicious menu items. Fig & Ginger Honolulu is the first chef-crafted bespoke grazing board company on the island of Oahu. They offer cheese, charcuterie, appetizer, vegan, and seasonal inspired boards. Our products are thoughtfully crafted using fresh, local, and artisanal ingredients. Their mission is to craft quality grazing products that reflect both traditional and innovative flavor pairings.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 8,924 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,924 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 6,475 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,102 on the Big Island, 443 on Kauai, 11 on […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy