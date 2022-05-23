Hawaii baseball completes series sweep at UC San Diego

The University of Hawaii baseball team blanked UC San Diego 4-0 on Sunday night to complete a series sweep over the Tritons.

Hawaii moves to 27-21 overall for the 2022 season and 18-9 in Big West Conference play, while UCSD drops to 23-30 and 12-15 in Big West games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After totaling 15 hits on both Friday and Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors mustered three hits as a team on Sunday but made them count. Aaron Ujimori broke a scoreless tie after driving in Kyson Donahue on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Donahue then doubled the lead on a solo home run in the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Stone Miyao doubled the lead again with a two-RBI double.

Andy Archer got the start on the mound for the ‘Bows and tossed four shutout innings. Connor Harrison and Dalton Renne split the pitching from there, with Harrison going 2.2 innings and Renne recording the final seven outs. Harrison earned the victory after entering the game during a tie and maintaining UH’s lead, while Renne earned the save after entering in a 1-0 ballgame.

Noah Conlon took the loss for UC San Diego after surrendering the go-ahead runs in the sixth.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain on the road to face California Baptist on Monday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. HST.

With the win, the Rainbow Warriors clinched their first full winning season since 2018 despite a nonconference record of 9-12 before Monday’s game against the Lancers.