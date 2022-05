SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has ranked No. 29 on Inc. Magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountains list. This list ranks the fastest-growing private companies based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

