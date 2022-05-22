ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2022 Houston Texans' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1GZ6_0fmvs63C00

The Houston Texans’ major move this offseason was trading away franchise cornerstone QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns for a myriad of draft capital, including 3 future 1st-round picks.

Below, we look at the Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL futures odds – including win total, division, conference and Super Bowl odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with best bet suggestions among our NFL picks and predictions.

QB Davis Mills, who was impressive as a rookie last season, is set to captain the Texans. Houston went 2-9 in his 11 starts, including wins in 2 (Weeks 14 and 15) of the final 4 games.

With two 1st-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Houston selected CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) with the third overall pick and OL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) at No. 15.

The Texans won the AFC South in 2018 and ’19, but followed with back-to-back 4-win seasons to finish third in the division both times – only ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston has been to the playoffs 4 of the past 7 seasons but never won a Super Bowl.

Houston Texans’ 2022 schedule

WK DATE OPPONENT TIME

All times ET

1 Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

2 Sept. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m.

3 Sept. 25 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

4 Oct. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m.

5 Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.

6 BYE WEEK

7 Oct. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m.

8 Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m.

9 Nov. 3 (Th) vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m.

10 Nov. 13 at New York Giants 1 p.m.

11 Nov. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m.

12 Nov. 27 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.

13 Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.

14 Dec. 11 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.

15 Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m.

16 Dec. 24 (Sa) at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

17 Jan. 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.

18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Indianapolis Colts TBD

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Houston Texans’ 2022 win total: Best bet

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday, May 22 at 7:41 p.m. ET.

Over/Under: 4.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

I actually believe the Texans are going to have a strong season, and I expect some regression from the defending AFC South champion Titans.

Mills had 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Expect the 6-foot-4 Stanford product, who was selected in third round of the 2021 draft, to have better numbers in his sophomore campaign.

The Texans improved defensively and offensively in the offseason. They added Alabama standout WR John Metchie III with a 2nd-round pick in the recent draft. They also signed veteran RB Marlon Mack, who played his first 5 seasons with the Colts and ran for 1,091 yards in 2019. Plus, they have a quality coach in Lovie Smith.

Considering its improvements through the draft, Houston should be able to build on its 4-win season from last season.

BET OVER 4.5 WINS (-105).

Houston Texans’ 2022 Super Bowl odds

Odds: +20000 (bet $100 to win $20,000)

Houston has the longest odds to win it all. The Buffalo Bills (+600) are the favorites, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750).

At +20000, Houston has an implied probability of winning the Super Bowl of 0.5% or 200/1 fractional odds.

Backing the Texans (+20000) makes almost zero sense outside of the potentially extremely huge payout. This isn’t March Madness, and the Texans won’t be a Cinderella story this season.

Houston Texans’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Texans make the playoffs: Yes +1200 | No -3030

The AFC is far deeper than the NFC, and with the Colts and Titans both by far the best teams in the division and a plethora of top-tier threats in the AFC North, I don’t expect the playoffs to be in the Texans’ future.

Betting “No” at -3030 also has absolutely no value as Mills and co. could surprise. PASS.

Odds to win AFC South Division

  • Houston Texans +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)
  • Indianapolis Colts -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars +650 (bet $100 to win $650)
  • Tennessee Titans +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Houston’s implied probability of winning the AFC South is 3.23% or 30/1 fractional odds.

There’s actually a chance this one happens as Titans RB Derrick Henry has had some injury concerns and new Colts QB Matt Ryan could struggle, especially if he gets hurt.

Nonetheless, it’s a PASS as even if those two players miss the entire season, the Texans would still have little chance.

Odds to win AFC

Odds: +10000 (bet $100 to win $10,000)

The AFC is both top-heavy and has an absurd amount of depth.

The AFC West added QB Russell Wilson (to the Broncos) and still has the Chiefs and Chargers competing for the division throne, while the AFC North is full of premier talent as well.

There’s no chance, even if the Texans sneak into the playoffs, that they reign over the division.

Want some action on the 2022 NFL season? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now. As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Jacksonville, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Ashton Porter announces top schools

Texas is looking to catch some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class and have been included on numerous top schools lists over the last week. The latest is by way of four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter. The Longhorns made the cut for Porter’s top 10 schools alongside Baylor, California, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arkansas.
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Tipico Sportsbook#Lsu#Indianapolis Colts#Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens agree to terms with CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens secondary struggled mightily during the 2021 season due to a combination of factors. Injury, subpar play and inconsistency plagued the unit, but Baltimore has taken the 2022 offseason to shore up their group and secure talented players at both cornerback and safety. On Tuesday, it was announced...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), where they continue to adjust to learning their new respective schemes. Tuesday’s practiced marked the fifth of 10 allotted OTA practices, and Chicago will return to the field Thursday to wrap up the second week of OTAs. They’ll return to the practice field for their final week of OTAs starting June 6 ahead of mandatory minicamp.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy