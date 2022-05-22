2022 Houston Texans' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

The Houston Texans’ major move this offseason was trading away franchise cornerstone QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns for a myriad of draft capital, including 3 future 1st-round picks.

Below, we look at the Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL futures odds – including win total, division, conference and Super Bowl odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with best bet suggestions among our NFL picks and predictions.

QB Davis Mills, who was impressive as a rookie last season, is set to captain the Texans. Houston went 2-9 in his 11 starts, including wins in 2 (Weeks 14 and 15) of the final 4 games.

With two 1st-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Houston selected CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) with the third overall pick and OL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) at No. 15.

The Texans won the AFC South in 2018 and ’19, but followed with back-to-back 4-win seasons to finish third in the division both times – only ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston has been to the playoffs 4 of the past 7 seasons but never won a Super Bowl.

Houston Texans’ 2022 schedule

WK DATE OPPONENT TIME

All times ET

1 Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

2 Sept. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m.

3 Sept. 25 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

4 Oct. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m.

5 Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.

6 BYE WEEK

7 Oct. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m.

8 Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m.

9 Nov. 3 (Th) vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m.

10 Nov. 13 at New York Giants 1 p.m.

11 Nov. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m.

12 Nov. 27 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.

13 Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.

14 Dec. 11 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.

15 Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m.

16 Dec. 24 (Sa) at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

17 Jan. 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.

18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Indianapolis Colts TBD

Houston Texans’ 2022 win total: Best bet

Over/Under: 4.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

I actually believe the Texans are going to have a strong season, and I expect some regression from the defending AFC South champion Titans.

Mills had 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Expect the 6-foot-4 Stanford product, who was selected in third round of the 2021 draft, to have better numbers in his sophomore campaign.

The Texans improved defensively and offensively in the offseason. They added Alabama standout WR John Metchie III with a 2nd-round pick in the recent draft. They also signed veteran RB Marlon Mack, who played his first 5 seasons with the Colts and ran for 1,091 yards in 2019. Plus, they have a quality coach in Lovie Smith.

Considering its improvements through the draft, Houston should be able to build on its 4-win season from last season.

BET OVER 4.5 WINS (-105).

Houston Texans’ 2022 Super Bowl odds

Odds: +20000 (bet $100 to win $20,000)

Houston has the longest odds to win it all. The Buffalo Bills (+600) are the favorites, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750).

At +20000, Houston has an implied probability of winning the Super Bowl of 0.5% or 200/1 fractional odds.

Backing the Texans (+20000) makes almost zero sense outside of the potentially extremely huge payout. This isn’t March Madness, and the Texans won’t be a Cinderella story this season.

Houston Texans’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Texans make the playoffs: Yes +1200 | No -3030

The AFC is far deeper than the NFC, and with the Colts and Titans both by far the best teams in the division and a plethora of top-tier threats in the AFC North, I don’t expect the playoffs to be in the Texans’ future.

Betting “No” at -3030 also has absolutely no value as Mills and co. could surprise. PASS.

Odds to win AFC South Division

Houston Texans +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

Indianapolis Colts -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Jacksonville Jaguars +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Tennessee Titans +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Houston’s implied probability of winning the AFC South is 3.23% or 30/1 fractional odds.

There’s actually a chance this one happens as Titans RB Derrick Henry has had some injury concerns and new Colts QB Matt Ryan could struggle, especially if he gets hurt.

Nonetheless, it’s a PASS as even if those two players miss the entire season, the Texans would still have little chance.

Odds to win AFC

Odds: +10000 (bet $100 to win $10,000)

The AFC is both top-heavy and has an absurd amount of depth.

The AFC West added QB Russell Wilson (to the Broncos) and still has the Chiefs and Chargers competing for the division throne, while the AFC North is full of premier talent as well.

There’s no chance, even if the Texans sneak into the playoffs, that they reign over the division.

