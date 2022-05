36 year-old Lenny Cubilette was arrested in Danbury on Wednesday (5/25/22) and charged with multiple drug offenses. A press release from the Danbury PD states that Cubilette "was known to detectives" as they have arrested him in the past for narcotics violations. Cubilette was already under surveillance as part of an existing investigation, when officers say they saw him engage in what they believed to be a drug deal.

DANBURY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO