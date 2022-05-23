Can You Help Police Identify These 7-Eleven Robbery Suspects

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Broomall Auto Body on Wednesday morning. The auto body shop is owned by 57-year-old George Hughes, Jr. who has been missing since last week. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased body. However, they say the clothing closely resembles the one worn by Hughes at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square on May 16. “This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the male’s identity and cause of death.

