Philadelphia, PA

Can You Help Police Identify These 7-Eleven Robbery Suspects

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying robbery suspects in recently released video. Authorities state that on April 28, 2022, at approximately 1:08 am, the 2nd District responded to a robbery in progress at 1435...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 4

MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested on Warrant

COATESVILLE, PA — A Coatesville man has been arrested on an active warrant after a traffic stop, announced the Coatesville Police Department. Authorities state that on May 21, 2022, at approximately 9:10 PM, Coatesville Police conducted a traffic stop on South Third Avenue at Kersey Street on a white Dodge minivan. The driver and registered owner, identified as Kieth Williams of Coatesville, had an active arrest warrant with the Caln Township Police Department. Police say that Williams also attempted to conceal an alcoholic beverage that he was consuming.
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Body Found At Broomall Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man George Hughes, Police Say

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Broomall Auto Body on Wednesday morning. The auto body shop is owned by 57-year-old George Hughes, Jr. who has been missing since last week. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased body. However, they say the clothing closely resembles the one worn by Hughes at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square on May 16. “This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the male’s identity and cause of death.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Oxford Man Charged With Resisting Arrest

OXFORD, PA — A 24-year-old man from Oxford, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, False Identification to Law Enforcement and additional related charges, say the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022 at 1:34 pm the Oxford Police...
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Wanted on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they are holding an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Jamie Turner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in connection to a recent theft. Authorities state that on May 5, 2022, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were dispatched to the Rite Aid on the 1500...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Identity Theft in Elk Township, Chester County

ELK TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station say they are investigating an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on May 21, 2022, Troopers responded to Will Farm Road in Elk Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 47-year-old male, reported that his personal identity was used to open an unauthorized account in his name. There were no monetary losses. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder in Coatesville High School Stabbing

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Caln Township Police announced the arrest of 16-year-old Oddell Cannon of Coatesville for stabbing another student at Coatesville Area Senior High School (CASH) on May 24, 2022. Cannon was charged as an adult with attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, possessing instruments of crime, and related charges. He is held at the Chester County Youth Center on $750,000 bail set by Judge John Bailey.
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

4 People On Way To Prom Party Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night for fun turns to terror in West Philadelphia. Police say four people were shot Wednesday night on their way to a prom party and the suspect is still on the loose. Police described the scene before the shooting to be pretty festive. They described the event as a prom–send-off party. Then, out of nowhere, a man riding a mountain bike pulled up to the party and started firing shots.  Now, police are looking for the shooter.   Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue.   The target, a 19-year-old boy, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Crash Leaves Young Girl Dead; Sister, Mother Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly crash involving a family in North Philadelphia has left one of two sisters dead. Police say the mother behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a parked water ice truck. Two very different outcomes for those two young girls. According to police, the 7-year-old is in stable condition after suffering some bumps and bruises. Sadly, her 9-year-old sister was not so lucky. She suffered more severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight. Video from a bystander after the crash shows first responders working to get one of those young girls out of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at or around 7:45...
EXTON, PA
Community Policy