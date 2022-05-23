ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

2 pedestrians killed by Amtrak trains in separate incidents

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG85D_0fmvr3Mo00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two pedestrians were fatally struck today by Amtrak trains in separate incidents -- one in Sorrento Valley, the other in Encinitas.

The first collision happened at 1:05 a.m. Sundayat the Sorrento
Valley train station, 11170 Sorrento Valley Road, where the victim was
pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The second crash occurred near the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing in Encinitas at 10:52 a..m. Sunday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to investigate the second collision, said sheriff's Deputy S. Steinmeyer of the TEU.

Deputies were investigating both incidents, and the manner of death
will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged anyone with
information regarding the deaths to call them at 858-565-5200.

