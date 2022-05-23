ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Kam Farris transfers to Marist

By Aidan Dine
colonialsportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Robert Morris guard Kam Farris has transferred to Marist College. Farris will have two years of eligibility left for the Red Foxes. During his two-year career at Robert Morris, Farris started in 27 games...

colonialsportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Economy Leads To Race Cancelations In Middletown, New York

As we roll into June in the Hudson Valley, we are normally well into the Dirt Track racing season in New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has had their season underway for a few weeks now. Unfortunately, they have also run into many issues so far this year and now they have had another problem arise with races scheduled for mid-June.
101.5 WPDH

The Dice Man Cometh…A Month Sooner to Poughkeepsie

Andrew Dice Clay shows were originally scheduled for August in Poughkeepsie and have been moved up. But for good reason. We previously reported that comic legend Andrew Dice Clay was set to play a special, intimate three-show engagement this August at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. The Dice Man has been doing his Club Dice Tour, performing at smaller venues around the country. Well, it looks like fans waiting to see the legend in Poughkeepsie will get to see him sooner than later.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ryerecord.com

New RGC Manager Keeps Club on the Right Course

When longtime general manager Jim Buonaiuto was hired away by Inwood Country Club earlier this year, the City and the Rye Golf Club Commission didn’t have to search long or far to fill his shoes, even though they were big shoes. Chris Correale who has worked at Rye Golf since graduating from college in 2014 — “my entire professional life!” — learned the ropes from his predecessor, “who kept staff and members in the loop and was a great mentor.”
RYE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Basketball
Poughkeepsie, NY
College Sports
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
College Basketball
Poughkeepsie, NY
Sports
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Marist Graduates: You Graduated from an Old Amusement Park

Graduation season! It is so sweet to see on social media everyone celebrate with their families. It's a nice break from angry comment sections, obituaries, and news articles. I live right up the road from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, and as amazing as this weekend can be for those participating, traffic in the area is typically ridiculous if you are anyone else trying to do anything else! I have to pass Marist to some degree if I'm doing anything south of where I live. This year; however, I didn't think it was all that bad. Things were way easier to navigate. Maybe it's just me, maybe I scooted in and out during the light patches of traffic. Regardless, congrats, grads!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theplaidhorse.com

Britt McCormick Joins HITS LLC as Chief Operating Officer

Saugerties, N.Y. – May 24, 2022 – HITS LLC, the leading producer of hunter/jumper competitions in the United States, is pleased to announce that lifelong horseman Britt McCormick will be joining its leadership as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). McCormick’s extensive experience as both a show manager and trainer, in addition to his leadership roles at US Equestrian (USEF) and the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), make him an ideal addition to the HITS Team as they continue to elevate the brand and reinvigorate their world-class horse shows.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hot 99.1

Two Hip Hop Shows Coming to Albany’s Alive at 5!

One of the Cap City's summer staples returns for the 2022 season, and that is the Alive at 5 free concert series at Jennings Landing in Albany. Every summer thousands come down to Albany's Hudson Riverfront to enjoy food, beverages, and music from some big name artists. Alive at 5 is held every Thursday evening starting June 9th and running through August 4th. Each week features a different genre of music from country to hip hop and everything in between.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#The Red Foxes#Colonials
PIX11

Young NY man with Asperger’s found dead

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 20-year-old Poughkeepsie man with special needs who had gone missing on April 30 was mourning his loss Friday.  Alicia McIver, known as Sharley, posted a message on her Facebook page that her son, Jordan Jones, was dead. “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of Jordan Jones recovered from Hudson River

POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a 20-year-old man who was last seen by his family on April 30, and was reported missing to police on May 2, was recovered from the Hudson River by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department on May 13. Jordan “Jay” Jones was last seen...
richmondmagazine.com

Q&A: Theresa Caputo

For Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC television show “Long Island Medium,” her work begins with reciting a five- to seven-minute speech for group readings, such as a theater audience, where she invites spirits to communicate with her. A practicing medium for over 20 years, she says she then begins to clear her mind, replacing her personal thoughts with thoughts related to the departed souls.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Rail Trail Trail Entrances in the Hudson Valley, NY

The weather has been gorgeous lately, and that has been drawing me outside for more walks and hikes. I live not far from Morgan Lake and The Walkway Over the Hudson, so I love taking a quick drive over so I can enjoy a good nature walk. That's something I love about the Rail Trail, it can be something very casual and easy to do if you don't want to go on too strenuous of a hike, or if could be an incredible long-distance expedition if you want it to be.
HUDSON, NY
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
GREENE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

3 winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York; 1 worth $100,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people won big in the two most recent Powerball drawings in New York, according to the lottery. Saturday night’s wins include a Powerplay ticket worth $100,000 purchased at 16th Street Deli on 1st Avenue in Manhattan, according to the lottery. There was also a $50,000 third-prize winning ticket sold at […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy