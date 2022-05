Madisson Hausburg is opening up about the loss of her son at childbirth and how she's been recovering, physically and emotionally, in the wake of her personal tragedy. The Siesta Key star revealed in an emotional post back in December that she'd suffered a stillbirth, and had lost her newborn son, Elliot. Five months later, Hausburg says things have been "really hard" for both her and her husband, Ish Soto, in their journey toward recovery.

