MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been years in the making but kids in Macon have a brand new playground. Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the new playground by the walking track at Noxubee General. The pandemic caused significant delays to the project. The Rotary Club of Macon started the project and went to community partners for help.

MACON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO