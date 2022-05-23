Music, food, auction bring donors downtown to help La Crosse fire victims

La Crosse County could have its own history museum within seven years, under the plans being developed by the county historical society. The president of the society’s board of directors, Greg Clark, presented a business plan for the facility to the La Crosse Redevelopment Authority on Thursday. “We’re figuring...
Dozens of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses in La Crosse are promoting themselves as dog-friendly places. They display paw stickers to show that dogs are welcome in the businesses, but there are some restrictions involving service animals. Marissa Mundinger with Downtown Mainstreet, Incorporated is coordinating the dog program. She...
A La Crosse high school tradition is about to happen for the 100th time. La Crosse Central will conduct its Memorial Day service at 9:20 am on May 27th, on the usual date of the Friday before the holiday. Also, the Central ceremony is planned at the traditional location, at...
Nobody inside, as the La Crosse Fire Department battled a house fire on Market Street Wednesday evening, but the blaze did claim the lives of a dog and three cats. Firefighters got the call around 5:20 p.m. and arrived in two minutes. Crews moved from outside in drenching the home with water, and then found, what the news release called, “the seat of the fire,” in the kitchen.
A La Crosse man is sentenced to almost 8 years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns. Joshua Breidel pled guilty to the charge in March, and was sentenced on Thursday to 92 months behind bars. Breidel is already in prison for previous cases, and will serve the new sentence at the same time.
A consolidation plan for the School District of La Crosse could turn two high schools into one. Would the mascot become the River Rangers? Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel laughed at the question Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM and indicated that was probably getting ahead of things. “There’s been a...
In the wake of a Texas elementary school shooting, where at least 19 children were killed by a gunman, the Tomah Police Department has informed the community it would be patrolling schools through the rest of the year. Tomah Assistant Police Chief Eric Pedersen posted to social media that the...
A rollover accident in Vernon County, but no driver was present when law enforcement arrived. Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department found the vehicle on its side on the shoulder of Fortner Road, a quarter mile south of County Road N, in the Township of Sterling.
It is good to know they are listening. The La Crosse School District says it will change its plan to eliminate another school resource officer. Amid the calls to defund the police after the killing of George Floyd, the La Crosse School District recently trimmed the number of officers patrolling its schools from five down to three. The plan was to trim that number down to two this summer. Now the district says it will maintain three officers as it continues to evaluate the program. Some students said they were uncomfortable or intimated by having officers in their schools. But today’s School Resource Officers (SROs) wear plain clothes and no longer have a gun on their hip. According to a statement from the district, this school year alone there have been 939 school-based calls for service. Many calls were for more than typical juvenile behavior, involving legitimate safety or legal issues. Having an officer in the schools means a quicker response. What is worthy of note is that the school district made the decision to maintain the three officers for the next school year at the request of the students themselves. A group of students spoke to the board in recent months, urging them to bring back the SROs, even presenting a petition with more than 300 signatures. This decision by the district shows they are listening to the students’ concerns, and working to address them.
To nobody’s surprise, Jeremy Miller has officially filed for re-election. The Winona Republican is running for his fifth term in state Senate District 26, which includes Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties. Miller, first elected in 2010, is currently the Senate Majority Leader. He previously served as President of the...
