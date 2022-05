FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A volunteer group saved a baby falcon that nearly took a tumble off of a Fort Wayne building last weekend. According to WPTA-TV, a woman said she was watching a live stream of the "I&M Falcon Cam," which shows the falcon's nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center, Fort Wayne's tallest building. The woman said she only saw one peregrine falcon chick on the video and, since the chicks aren't yet able to fly, became concerned that something was wrong.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO