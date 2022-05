Olivia Rodrigo has covered Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, joined on-stage by Morissette herself to perform the song. The performance took place last night (May 24), marking the first of two nights Rodrigo was slated to appear at the venue as part of her ongoing ‘Sour’ tour. It marked the fourth cover added to the tour setlist, following Veruca Salt‘s ‘Seether’, Avril Lavigne‘s ‘Complicated’ and No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’. This also marks the second time Rodrigo has performed a cover with the original artist, with Lavigne joining her on-stage in Toronto.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO