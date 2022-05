TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The owners of BurgerRobs in Titusville are raising money for the victims of Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Rob and Shelby Buffaloe, who operate a food truck and restaurant, were born and raised in Texas. When they heard about the shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers, they announced on Facebook that they would be collecting donations and giving 100% of their sales on Wednesday to help support the families of the victims.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO