Peru, VT

Rifle shot fired into home in Peru, VT

MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

Vermont State Police have spent much of the weekend trying to learn more about a gunshot being fired in Bennington County.

Just after 8:30 Friday night, someone living on Anderson Road in Peru found a bullet stuck in a wall inside their home. Investigators say it was a rifle bullet that had apparently been fired from outside the house. The round passed through the outer wall near the home’s entrance and traveled across a room.

Troopers don’t know when the shot was fired, who fired it or why they did it. If you might know any of that information, they’re asking you to call the Shaftsbury barracks at (802) 442-5421. There are also two ways to submit an anonymous tip, both of which you can access by clicking here .

VTDigger

Apartment building fire displaces 14 people in Hartford

The fire damaged three rooms of the former Pleasant View Motel, which had been converted into an 11-room efficiency complex. All residents have been forced to find alternative housing while the building is made suitable for habitation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Apartment building fire displaces 14 people in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT
VTDigger

2 more gunfire incidents in Springfield; 1 person injured

Two more incidents involving gunshots have been reported in Springfield, state police said. Early Saturday, Patrick Mullinex, 38, of Springfield arrived at Springfield Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to a state police press release. “The circumstances surrounding this incident, including where it occurred, are under active investigation but (it) is believed to have occurred in Springfield,” the release said.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

2 more arrests in 2018 murder-for-hire mystery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities Tuesday arrested two more men they say are connected to the 2018 kidnapping and murder of a Vermont man later found shot to death in the town of Barnet. That makes four people now facing charges in the murder-for-hire plot that left 49-year-old Gregory...
BARNET, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police investigate two shooting incidents in Springfield

Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating two shooting incidents in Springfield, one on Saturday and the other on Monday. On Saturday, VSP were notified by the emergency department of the Springfield Hospital that 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand at around 1:16 am. He was treated and discharged around 2:50 am. Police believe this is an isolated incident that occurred in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
US News and World Report

2 More Charged in 2018 Kidnapping of Vermont Man Found Dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two more men have been arrested in connection with the 2018 kidnapping of a man later found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet, Vermont. Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, the U.S. attorney's office for Vermont said Wednesday.
BARNET, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

