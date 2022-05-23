Rifle shot fired into home in Peru, VT

Vermont State Police have spent much of the weekend trying to learn more about a gunshot being fired in Bennington County.

Just after 8:30 Friday night, someone living on Anderson Road in Peru found a bullet stuck in a wall inside their home. Investigators say it was a rifle bullet that had apparently been fired from outside the house. The round passed through the outer wall near the home’s entrance and traveled across a room.

Troopers don’t know when the shot was fired, who fired it or why they did it. If you might know any of that information, they’re asking you to call the Shaftsbury barracks at (802) 442-5421. There are also two ways to submit an anonymous tip, both of which you can access by clicking here .

