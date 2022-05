Scott Disick is back with his kids following their trip to Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex Kardashian. The post comes less than a week after Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, where Disick was not in attendance.

