MediaTek gives mmWave 5G a boost with Dimensity 1050 chip

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phone you use on a mmWave 5G network in the future may be powered by a MediaTek chip. After confirming it was preparing to launch its first mmWave-capable system-on-a-chip earlier this year, the Dimensity 1050 is now here and it’s coming to smartphones before the end of September. It joins...

