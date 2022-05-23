Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 4

The Vertical: Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (knee soreness) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow. The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as probable. pic.twitter.com/hIQwQponsx

Source: Twitter @YahooSportsNBA

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Interesting to see how Marcus Smart responds after playing the rest of the way on that G3 ankle sprain. Udoka: “Has some swelling in his ankle. A pretty bad sprain. Finished the game but he’s gonna feel it. Getting worked on, getting treatment, and see how he feels tomorrow.” – 3:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

A little late, but here are the Celtics injury updates:

Jayson Tatum is fine.

Marcus Smart has a bad ankle sprain, he’s getting treated today and Celtics will see for tomorrow’s Game 4.

Robert Williams is feeling better, but still day-to-day and questionable for Game 4. – 2:40 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Marcus Smart is going to get treatment on his ankle. The Celtics will see how he feels tomorrow. The same goes for Robert Williams with his knee, though Ime Udoka said he is feeling better. Jayson Tatum is fine, Udoka said. – 1:37 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Marcus Smart has some swelling in his right ankle that he rolled in Game 3, Ime Udoka says. “We will see how he feels tomorrow.” Adds Robert Williams (knee) has improved and the team will know more about his status on Monday. – 1:37 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics injury updates:

Marcus Smart has swelling his ankle and is getting treatment.

Jayson Tatum is fine after suffering stinger.

Rob Williams is feeling better than yesterday. – 1:36 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime says says Marcus Smart had a pretty bad sprain. Unsure about tomorrow. Tatum is fine. Robert Williams has improved – 1:36 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Robert Williams named his son Hendrix in January. Derrick White, whose son arrived Thursday, had chosen Hendrix for the name well before he was traded to the Celtics.

I’m sure there’ll be a lot of adult supervision when the lads get their first toy guitars… pic.twitter.com/FPiUHbyu7D – 12:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: He is truly day to day and we’ll see how he responds to extra time off. It’s swelling and soreness and it’s likely that throughout the playoffs. – 11:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is “truly day-to-day” and will probably be that way for the rest of the playoffs. – 11:36 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart had a “rolled ankle” and Jayson Tatum had a stinger, per Ime Udoka. – 11:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum had a stinger and that he didn’t have any update on Marcus Smart, but he assumes both will be fine. – 11:34 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Ime Udoka said that Marcus Smart rolled his ankle, and that Jayson Tatum suffered a stinger. – 11:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart rolled an ankle and Jayson Tatum got a stinger: “I’m assuming they’ll be OK.” – 11:33 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Marcus Smart had to be helped off the floor with a right leg injury in the third quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:09 PM

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart had a “pretty bad sprain” and has swelling today. He’ll continue getting treatment. Tatum is fine. Robert Williams has improved, but remains day to day for Game 4. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2022

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams “is truly day to day.” He’s likely to be dealing with the issue through the rest of the playoffs, per Udoka, but could return as early as Game 4. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2022

Jay King: Robert Williams is officially out, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 21, 2022