Terrebonne Parish, LA

Does the Rougarou still roam Louisiana swamps and haunt childhood dreams? Learn more

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep in the swamps of South Louisiana, legend has it, there lives the Rougarou —a mythical werewolf type creature with sharp claws and glowing eyes. Generations of children have heard the scary tales. Terrebonne Parish resident Jonathan Foret was one of those children. "Growing up my parents would...

midnite's mom
4d ago

told my son growing up that the rougarou lived in the bayou in our backyard. it kept him from trying to play in it till he was preteen. that's pretty much the cajun goto to get your kids to listen.

