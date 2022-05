Leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property. A 75-year-old Ormond Beach man was stopped by deputies on an exit ramp on I-95 after he fled a crash on State Road 100. According to his arrest report, the man told deputies that he knew he had struck something "but wasn't sure what it was." The man had hit rear-ended a school bus, which had been stopped at a red light.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO