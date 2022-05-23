TRAFFIC: Nighttime ramp closures for road work in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will have crews working on overnight road projects this week.Crews begin installation of protective screening on French King Bridge
Ramps will be closed for overnight milling and paving on I-90 and I-91 in West Springfield on Monday and Tuesday. Detours will be available for drivers.
- Ramp closure on ramp from I-90 to I-91 on Monday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured on to Route 5 southbound, where traffic can get back on I-91 at Interchange 10.
- Ramp closure on ramp from Turnpike Connector to I-91 southbound on Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to I-91 northbound to Interchange 12, where traffic can exit and re-enter I-91 southbound.
Drivers should expect delays. All work is dependent on weather conditions.
Travelers can get information on traffic conditions and road projects in the state through these sources:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
