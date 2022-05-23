TRAFFIC: Nighttime ramp closures for road work in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will have crews working on overnight road projects this week.

Ramps will be closed for overnight milling and paving on I-90 and I-91 in West Springfield on Monday and Tuesday. Detours will be available for drivers.

Ramp closure on ramp from I-90 to I-91 on Monday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured on to Route 5 southbound, where traffic can get back on I-91 at Interchange 10.

Ramp closure on ramp from Turnpike Connector to I-91 southbound on Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to I-91 northbound to Interchange 12, where traffic can exit and re-enter I-91 southbound.

Drivers should expect delays. All work is dependent on weather conditions.

Travelers can get information on traffic conditions and road projects in the state through these sources:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

