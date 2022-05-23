New Haven man in stable condition after Webster Street shooting
A 37-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire on Webster Street on Sunday morning.
The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the New Haven Police Department.
