Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 70. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 50. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 75. Low 55. A dry start to the week this week, humidity has dropped and a slight relief for those with allergies as the pollen count has lowered a little to medium levels for the next 3 days. This week seems to be a good week to open the windows and let in the spring air. A nice start to today with sunshine and temperatures reaching near 70 by the afternoon. Increasing clouds heading into the evening.

MOHAWK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO