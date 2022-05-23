ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kyiv issues ban on swastika-like 'Z' symbol as new bill outlaws use of Russian propaganda sign

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A bill banning use of symbols of the Russian invasion has been passed in Ukraine.

The letters ‘Z’ and ‘V’, which are now prohibited, have widely been used to show support for the Kremlin’s actions.

The letters were initially used to mark Russian military vehicles.

They were later projected on the side of buildings in Moscow, printed on clothing and promoted by Russian athletes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WdId_0fmvlKvo00
Russian soldiers and military vehicles often have a 'Z' symbol painted on them, which has now been banned in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LCGl_0fmvlKvo00
The 'V' symbol is also used by the invading Russian army and the use of it has been prohibited in Ukraine

Ukrainians have described ‘Z’ as the swastika of the current war.

The symbols will still be permitted in Ukraine’s museums, libraries, scientific works and textbooks, the BBC monitoring service reported.

The legislation will also ban use of Russian war symbols and activities aimed at spreading propaganda to undermine Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Margarita Simonyan, the head of state propaganda channel Russia Today, made a bizarre claim that her country ‘could have dealt with Ukraine in hours’ if it had wanted – but the invasion was taking longer because Russians ‘pity’ the Ukrainians.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margarita Simonyan
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Kyiv#Ukraine#Swastika#Kremlin#Ukrainians#Russians
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy