Colorado's fastest racers shine on the final day of the state track championships

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Colo — The state track championships have come to a close and Scotty Gange shares the top moments from the incredible day that was at Jeffco Stadium. Watch the video below for extended raw highlights of the action from Sunday, May 22, 2022, of the third and final championship day...

9News

Dawson School repeats as 2A state soccer champion

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Congrats to the Dawson School Mustangs on runnit it back to win their second straight 2A state girls soccer championship!. On Wednesday night, the Mustangs took down Crested Butte by a final score of 3-0 to secure the title at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. >>Watch...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
AdWeek

Longtime Denver Anchor Jim Benemann to Retire

KCNC anchor Jim Benemann will retire at the end of the year after spending 36 years of his 44-year TV news career in local broadcasting. Benemann has anchored at the Denver CBS-owned station since 2002 and is one of Denver’s longest-running evening TV news anchors. He’s anchored alongside Karen Leigh since 2008.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
94.3 The X

So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE
ABC 4

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest. 6pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Police officers watch over Washington Co. elementary …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. 5pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Missing in Utah: What happened to...
UTAH STATE
Westword

This Korean Fried Chicken Chain Is Planning a Big Colorado Expansion

The Korean fried chicken trend continues to grow. Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, the bb.q Chicken at 2495 South Havana Street in Aurora will host a belated grand-opening celebration with tastings and visits from prominent members of the community. And just weeks later, a second outpost is...
9NEWS

Here's where to view the USAF Thunderbirds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar over the skies of Colorado Springs this week. The Thunderbirds will be part of the iconic graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy Wednesday morning. The Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony takes place Wednesday, May 25 from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

40 things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
COLORADO STATE

