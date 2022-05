American Legion Post 515 will place flags on veterans' graves at the Douglas City Cemetery for Memorial Day, starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday, May 30. Flags will be placed on the graves at the other 84 cemeteries by Friday, May 27. Wreaths Across America Coordinator Jerome Loving will be at Post 515 the majority of the day on May 18, and asks that you contact him to pick up flags if you need them by 5:00 PM.

