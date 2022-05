Brandon Francisco, a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, has pleaded not guilty to a count of “out of state bail jumping.”. Francisco was charged after he has not showed up for a trial in Rapides Parish in connection with a 2018 shooting in Cheneyville. He was supposed to be in court on March 9, the same day Goodie, a 33-year-old Lyft driver of Lafayette, disappeared.

