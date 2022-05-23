North Dakota Women’s Network promotes menstrual equity

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Developers want to build a $390 million wind farm in south-central North Dakota. The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America. The company is proposing a 74-turbine farm west of Wishek. It would have a generating capacity of 250 megawatts which is comparable to powering 70,000 homes.
Planned Parenthood said it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
I'm North Dakotan to the core. Never lived anywhere else. So if we're talking beer consumption between the ages of 16 and 26, it's my experience that North Dakota can take a victory lap. My parents have both passed and my daughter is over 30 and hopefully knows better, so if it's safe to admit now...that I should have known better then.
Several reports came out Tuesday saying that the teenage gunman in Texas, Salvador Ramos was from North Dakota. I also saw a couple of reports that said he was from South Dakota. According to an article from the Bismarck Tribune, the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was indeed born in North Dakota....
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are plowing full speed ahead, seeding crops after this month’s snowstorms delayed the start of planting season. Fourth generation farmer Kelly Sykora was busy planting wheat Thursday. He says producers are working as fast as they can. That’s very different than...
LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish Officials said Lake Sakakawea is down around five or six feet, but the lake is still usable. Recent rains and snows have helped many local lakes, but officials said they won’t do much out at Sakakawea. Those we talked to said that a few boat ramps may close for the low levels, but the majority will remain open and accessible unless the lake were to drop another ten feet.
Riley Kuntz of Dickinson is setting his sights squarely on one of North Dakota’s biggest political names – Senator John Hoeven, who Kuntz is criticizing for what he perceives as promoting policies that do not put the interests of the state and its citizens first. “He’s been in...
Inflation and supply chain issues are still hitting the economy hard, and North Dakota is no exception. “Just getting products in or maybe like a pump or a foundation bottle,” said Desirae Earl, owner of Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge, who added it can be hard to get supplies in right now due to supply […]
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota panel that regulates the state's energy industry is extending the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline across the state. The all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Governor Doug Burgum voted Monday to move the deadline for proposals to August 15th after no applications were received by the initial deadline.
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – With more than five percent of drivers reporting a DUI on their record, North Dakota is the leader of DUIs and drivers with suspended licenses in the nation according to a study by Insurify. The same study ranks the state third in speeding tickets meaning...
Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a petition for a proposed ballot question to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. It’s the second petition Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected in the past few months, both of which have ended with Jaeger reporting violations to the Attorney General for investigation.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Memorial Day week, which will allow overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on those days. The current rule in place required campers to remove all equipment on...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A rare dinosaur specimen that inspired Jurassic Park’s Velociraptor sold at an auction for $12.4 million dollars earlier this month in New York City. The dinosaur, dubbed “Hector,” was one of the most complete deinonychus antirrhopus skeletons ever found, but some of Hector’s relatives have also been found in North Dakota.
Could there be unmarked burial sites on or near the former locations of federal Indian boarding schools in North Dakota? It’s a question some are trying to answer. According to a report released earlier this month as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, there are marked or unmarked burial sites at about 53 […]
Major problems with prisons and adjacent facilities were pointed out to members of the South Dakota Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee this week (May 16, 2022). Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says she has been at every facility in the system. Wasko says the women’s prison in Pierre...
In Washington D. C., Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said it’s critical for the nation to find a solution for storing spent nuclear fuel, as the need for more carbon-friendly, baseload production grows. Montana’s state legislature is studying the potential for nuclear fuel generation and State Senator Terry Gauthier joins the program to discuss recent eco-innovations and its potential as an energy provider.
ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has just received by far its largest donation from a single person. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.5 million to the St. Cloud nonprofit. Executive Director Jackie Johnson says she first...
