Bismarck, ND

North Dakota Women's Network promotes menstrual equity

By Jasmine Patera
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Period Project is a program from the North Dakota Women's Network aimed at removing what they refer to as...

www.kfyrtv.com

newsdakota.com

$390 Million Wind Farm Planned in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Developers want to build a $390 million wind farm in south-central North Dakota. The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America. The company is proposing a 74-turbine farm west of Wishek. It would have a generating capacity of 250 megawatts which is comparable to powering 70,000 homes.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Two States Ahead Of North Dakota In Beer Consumption?

I'm North Dakotan to the core. Never lived anywhere else. So if we're talking beer consumption between the ages of 16 and 26, it's my experience that North Dakota can take a victory lap. My parents have both passed and my daughter is over 30 and hopefully knows better, so if it's safe to admit now...that I should have known better then.
RECIPES
96-5 The Fox

Was The Texas Shooter Actually Born In North Dakota?

Several reports came out Tuesday saying that the teenage gunman in Texas, Salvador Ramos was from North Dakota. I also saw a couple of reports that said he was from South Dakota. According to an article from the Bismarck Tribune, the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was indeed born in North Dakota....
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Health
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota farmers still busy planting this season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are plowing full speed ahead, seeding crops after this month’s snowstorms delayed the start of planting season. Fourth generation farmer Kelly Sykora was busy planting wheat Thursday. He says producers are working as fast as they can. That’s very different than...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Game and Fish addresses Lake Sakakawea levels

LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish Officials said Lake Sakakawea is down around five or six feet, but the lake is still usable. Recent rains and snows have helped many local lakes, but officials said they won’t do much out at Sakakawea. Those we talked to said that a few boat ramps may close for the low levels, but the majority will remain open and accessible unless the lake were to drop another ten feet.
POLITICS
Times-Online

Riley Kuntz takes on Hoeven

Riley Kuntz of Dickinson is setting his sights squarely on one of North Dakota’s biggest political names – Senator John Hoeven, who Kuntz is criticizing for what he perceives as promoting policies that do not put the interests of the state and its citizens first. “He’s been in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Kfyr#The Youth Action Council#The Women S Network#Data
1520 The Ticket

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota extending deadline for gas pipeline proposals

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota panel that regulates the state's energy industry is extending the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline across the state. The all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Governor Doug Burgum voted Monday to move the deadline for proposals to August 15th after no applications were received by the initial deadline.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota leads the nation in DUI rate

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – With more than five percent of drivers reporting a DUI on their record, North Dakota is the leader of DUIs and drivers with suspended licenses in the nation according to a study by Insurify. The same study ranks the state third in speeding tickets meaning...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Evie M.

Would you stay at "South Dakota's Most Haunted Campground"?

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
The Center Square

North Dakota secretary of state rejects proposed ballot question

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a petition for a proposed ballot question to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. It’s the second petition Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected in the past few months, both of which have ended with Jaeger reporting violations to the Attorney General for investigation.
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

ND Fish and Game lifts restrictions for Memorial Day holiday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Memorial Day week, which will allow overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on those days. The current rule in place required campers to remove all equipment on...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota paleontologists describe finding dromaeosaurs fragments, search for more complete specimen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A rare dinosaur specimen that inspired Jurassic Park’s Velociraptor sold at an auction for $12.4 million dollars earlier this month in New York City. The dinosaur, dubbed “Hector,” was one of the most complete deinonychus antirrhopus skeletons ever found, but some of Hector’s relatives have also been found in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
voicesofmontana.com

Nuclear Energy Back On The Table & A New Water Channel In Eastern Montana

In Washington D. C., Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said it’s critical for the nation to find a solution for storing spent nuclear fuel, as the need for more carbon-friendly, baseload production grows. Montana’s state legislature is studying the potential for nuclear fuel generation and State Senator Terry Gauthier joins the program to discuss recent eco-innovations and its potential as an energy provider.
MONTANA STATE

