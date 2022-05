(KNSI) — Two men are in custody after a shooting earlier this month that left a woman hospitalized. Prosecutors in Washington County say 31-year-old Donald Ealey of St. Paul and 37-year-old Justus Wright of Buffalo knock on an apartment door in Newport at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14th. A man answered the door and let the two in, thinking it was someone who lived in the building. A woman came into the living room to see one wearing a face mask and the other with a gun to the man’s head. When she approached the two, one of them allegedly shot her in the abdomen before the two ransacked the apartment and stole money, a phone, and a BB gun. They are also accused of pistol whipping the man and fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

